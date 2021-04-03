UAH celebrating, looking forward after championship series win

At one... as we told you last night -- uah captured the gsc spring series championship title on thursday with a win over montevallo.

At the start of the academic year -- some athletes like senior abby brooks weren't sure if they'd get to take the court at all...yesterday brooks was named the tournaments most outstanding player after the chargers took the title..she says it feels like a fairytale moment.

"a moment like yesterday really defines the pureness and the beauty of sports.

This is something that i have been working for for years and years, along with my teammates, and to have 16 girls come together and fight for each other the way that we did yesterday is not something you see very often, and it's something that we will value forever."

But this year is unlike many others -- normally after a conference tournament or ncaa tournament the season would be over -- neither of those events ran as normal this year and uah still has two matches left on the schedule...now head coach jon moseley says the team will look a little different as they switch their approach to the next season "so it's almost like these matches are separate from what we just did, and kind of serve a different purpose.

It's really strange that they happen within a week of each other but i guess that's kind of how we're looking at it."

The chargers