Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandann's 'Goodbye' goes on floors

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye" went on floors, on Friday.
The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.
While Rashmika started shooting for the film yesterday, Big B will be joining the shoot on April 4.