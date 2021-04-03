Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandann's 'Goodbye' goes on floors

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye" went on floors, on Friday.

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

