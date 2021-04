Bodies of man, his two-year old daughter found in UP's Aligarh

The bodies of a man and his two-year old daughter were found in Sasani Gate area of Aligarh on April 3.

Police reported no any signs of injury on the bodies.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kuldeep Singh said, "We have found bodies of a man and his two-year old daughter.

There is no such injury found on the body and they have sent to the hospital for the postmortem.

Investigating we found there was some personal issues between husband and wife.

Further action will be taken after investigation."