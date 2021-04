State's development is possible only if we defeat dynastic, corrupt DMK-Congress: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Thousand Lights assembly constituency, wherein he campaigned for the party's candidate Khushbu Sundar on April 03.

The Home Minister urged people to vote for the double-engine government so that the development train reaches Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah said, "State's development is possible only if we defeat dynastic and corrupt DMK-Congress.

Only the development journey started under PM's leadership can make Tamil Nadu of MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams."