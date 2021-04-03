Woman rescues stray dog with its head stuck in a glass jar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

This is the heartwarming moment a stray dog was rescued after its head was stuck inside a discarded glass jar.

This is the heartwarming moment a stray dog was rescued after its head was stuck inside a discarded glass jar.

The poor puppy was struggling to move when Carine Bazan found him outside their front yard in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on (December 21).

She took the four-month-old pooch and pulled the glass out of its head.

He now lives with her family and three other adopted dogs.