Whately: vaccine passports for care staff a possibility

Minister for Social Care Helen Whately has said that vaccine certification as a requirement to work in care homes is 'under review.'

The government announced today that on Monday 12th, care home residents will be able to have two separate adult visitors, after care home were first opened up to visitors last month.

Children will also be allowed to visit.

Report by Odonovanc.

