Protesters march to Parliament Square in London against harassment of women

The crowd walked from Trafalgar Square to the Parliament on Saturday (3 April).

“The 97% March” protesters marched in London, UK against harassment of women.

“The 97% March” protesters marched in London, UK against harassment of women.

The crowd walked from Trafalgar Square to the Parliament on Saturday (3 April).

A recent survey conducted by UN Women UK found that 97% of women aged 18 to 24 had been sexually harassed, while 80% of women of all ages said they had been harassed in public spaces.