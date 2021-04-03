Protesters march to Parliament Square in London against harassment of women

“The 97% March” protesters marched in London, UK against harassment of women.
The crowd walked from Trafalgar Square to the Parliament on Saturday (3 April).
A recent survey conducted by UN Women UK found that 97% of women aged 18 to 24 had been sexually harassed, while 80% of women of all ages said they had been harassed in public spaces.
