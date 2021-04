Saba Qamar calls off engagement | Hindi Medium star takes stand | Oneindia News

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has called off her engagement with her fiance Azeem Khan after he was accused of sexualharassment by a woman.

Saba Qamar was Irrfan Khan's co-star in the movie Hindi Medium.

