Best Godzilla vs Kong Callbacks Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:53s 03 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Best Godzilla vs Kong Callbacks Did you notice these easter eggs on your first viewing? For this list, we’ll be looking at the best references to kaiju history and other Monsterverse films hidden in this titanic movie matchup.

Did you notice these easter eggs on your first viewing? For this list, we’ll be looking at the best references to kaiju history and other Monsterverse films hidden in this titanic movie matchup. Our countdown includes The Bad Bats Return, A Different Hero Defeats Mechagodzilla, Bernie’s Podcast Hints at Mothra’s Fate, and more!