Space Jam 2 Movie

Space Jam 2 Movie Trailer HD (2021) - Plot synopsis: NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for this long-awaited sequel.

Director: Malcolm D.

Lee Writers: Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler Stars: Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Gabriel Iglesias