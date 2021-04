TN Polls: OPS holds roadshow in Theni

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on April 03 held a roadshow in Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

Panneerselvam offered prayers at a temple before the roadshow.

Large number of people turned up to support AIADMK.

Elections in Tamil Nadu for 234 seats will be held on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.