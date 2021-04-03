COVID-19: Senior doctors concerned over unprecedented surge

India logged 89,129 fresh cases and 714 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest jump since September 2020.

Senior doctors of prominent hospitals expressed concerns over the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Max Healthcare Hospital Senior Director Dr. Manoj Kumar said that the situation is getting bad to worst and touching 89,000 mark is really a panic.

He said that the second wave has almost double transmissibility and also has high fatality rate in parts of the country.

AIIMS (Delhi) Department of Medicine MD Professor Dr. Sanjeev Sinha said that the people are not following the COVID-19 SOPs.

"Government is doing every possible action to curb the spreading of the virus but now people have to understand the severity of the disease," said Dr Sinha.

Maharashtra remains worst hit by COVID-19 cases.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,23,92,260.

With 714 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,110.