Pie’s Clothing Closet to host clothing giveaway at Fort Wayne Urban League on April 3

The Easter season is a great time to give back, and one Fort Wayne organization is doing that this weekend.

Now these may look like trash bags but they're full of donated clothes.they'll be given away tomorrow as part of the pie's clothing closet giveaway.founder joseph ayers estimates has helped over 5 thousand families in 6 years.

They will have adult and kids' clothes available.ayers named the giveaway after his mother who he says always taught him to give back.

The giveaway will be from noon until