Rakesh Tikait accuses BJP youth wing for the attack on his convoy | Oneindia News

Rakesh Tikait accuses Centre for attack on his convoy.

Amit Shah campaigns for Khusbu Sundar, slams DMK for ‘dynasty politics’.

PM Modi attends rallies in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal.

PM Modi attends rallies in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal.

Yogi Adityanath says TMC goons have made the land of cultural nationalism into hooliganism.

Fresh Covid cases near 90,000, 5% of total population vaccinated.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#WestBengalPolls #Elections2021 #TamilNaduElection