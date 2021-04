Maharashtra records 49,447 new COVID cases

While country faces a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra remains worst hit state.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases, 37,821 recoveries, and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai alone reported over 9,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

The active cases of the state stands at 4,01,172 with 55,656 death toll till date.

Maharashtra remains worst hit by COVID-19 virus.

24,95,315 total recoveries have been reported.

India logged 89,129 fresh cases and 714 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest jump since September 2020.