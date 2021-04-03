Easter: Goa gets ready to celebrate festival of rejuvenation

People of Goa flocked to bakery shops to buy confectionary ahead of Easter, which is going to fall on Sunday.

The aroma of freshly-baked cakes is billowing out of the kitchens.

Easter is celebrated as resurrection of Jesus, three days after crucifixion.

But like every festival, Easter is also shadowed by COVID-19 and people have to follow the SOPs.

Goa, famous for beaches, has some of the oldest churches.

However, churches will not witness the tourists and crowd like before due to the pandemic.

From the highly anticipated Shigmo Festival Parade to the open-air parties, all haves been restricted this year.