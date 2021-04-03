Rapper DMX in grave condition at hospital -reports

Rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reportedly in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard.

That’s according to TMZ and Billboard, which reported that DMX - also known as actor Earl Simmons - was rushed to a White Plains, New York hospital after a heart attack at his home on Friday night.

His publicist did not immediately respond to requests for comment and Reuters has not independently verified the DMX news.

The rapper has been open about his struggles with drug use and has spoken about going to rehab in 2019 after serving time in federal prison for tax fraud.

A Manhattan federal court found that Simmons failed to pay $1.7 million in taxes from 2000 to 2005, by shifting money among accounts belonging to managers and associates.

His debut album in 1998 "It's Dark and Hell is Hot," reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S., and sold more than 5 million copies.