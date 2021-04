United Way holds 'Empty your pantry' event in Palm Beach

The United Way held a "Empty your pantry" event in Palm Beach on Saturday.

STYLE "EMPTY YOUR PANTRYEVENT" TODAY.

ON THE GROUNDSOF THE HENRY FLAGLER MUSEUM,CARS DROVE BY DROPPING OFFNON- PERISHABLE ITEMS AT TENTSLOCATED OUTSIDE THE HISTORICHOME.

THIS ONE DAY EVENTBENEFITS ORGANIZATIONS LIKETHE GLADES INITIATIVE ANDEL-SOL OF JUPITER.

THAT'S ANEIGHBORHOOD RESOURCE CENTERTHAT PROVIDES LABOR AND ADULTEDUCATION.“I THINK THE COMMUNITY HASREALLY STEPPED UP IN THISTIME.

WE HAVE A COVID FUND THATWE STARTED DURING ALL OF THIS.WEFUND.

WERESPONSE TO IT AND WE ARE JUSTOVERWHELMED BY THE GENEROSITYIN THIS COMMUNITY” IF YOU'DLIKE TO KNOW MORE INFORMATIONON HOW YOU CAN HELP, HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE WPTV.COMHUNDREDS OF FAMILIES IN OURAREA GETTING A SPECIAL