Proposed Parkville development raises concerns

THE CITY PLANS TO PUT INATHLETIC FIELDS AT THEPARK.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGEXPLAINS WHAT'SPLANNED - AND WHYNEIGHBORS ARE AGAINSTIT.-NATS OF BIRDS CHIRPING-Sheryl Biermann, ParkvilleresidentThere"s no where like it inKansas City.

Where you canjust come and enjoy the river.-maybe another nat-A UNIQUE VIEW DRAWINGMANY PEOPLE TO ENJOYPARKVILLE"SRIVERFRONT.BUT SOME SAYPROPOSED PLAN TO ADDFOUR BASEBALLDIAMONDS AND SIXMULTI-PURPOSE FIELDSWILL DAMPEN THISRIVERFRONT"SBEAUTY.Marcia Katerndahl, ParkvilleresidentWe don"t want it tinterfere with all the otheractivities that people enjoyhere in the parks.Sheryl Biermann, ParkvilleresidentIt doesn"t make sense totake taxpayer dollars and builda ball field in the middle of awetland in a flood plainSOME OF THE ADDITIONALBALL FIELDS WILL BELOCATED RIGHT WHERI"M STANDING - WHICHAS YOU CAN SEE IS INDIRECT VIEW FOR THOSLIVING ON THE BLUFFS.THEY TELL US THEY"DRATHER THE CITY DONOTHING AND LEAVE THISAREA AS IT IS.Sheryl Biermann, ParkvilleresidentThe lights would have been atremendous impact not only tothe neighbors but to thewildlife in the wetlands.THE CITY TELLS US - THISPROJECT IS ACTUALLY ALLPART OF THE MASTERPLAN CREATED IN 2016.WHEN THEY ASKEDRESIDENTS WHAT THEYWANTED.Alysen Abel, Public WorksDirectorfor ParkvilleAnd the majority of the peoplewanted ballfields they saidthey wanted soccer fields, balldiamonds they wanted placesfor their kids to run and play.THE CITY IS ASKINGPLATTE COUNTY FOR A 1-MILLON DOLLAR GRANTALONG WITH 2-3 MILLIONDOLLARS FROM THEHALF-CENT SALES TAXOVER 70-PERCENT OFPARKVILLE VOTERSAPPROVED IN 2019 CALLEPROPOSITION P.Marcia Katerndahl, ParkvilleresidentWhen we originally voted on itI don"t think most of thecitizens had a view that it wasgoing to be this major complexof ball fields.NEIGHBORS ARE ALSOCONCERNED ABOUTTRAFFIC AS THE NEW BALLFIELDS WOULD ATTRACTNEW VISITORS.ANOTHER COMPLICATION -THE FLOOD PLAIN.JUST TWO YEARS AGO -THIS ENTIRE AREAFLOODED,Alysen Abel, Public WorksDirectorfor ParkvilleWe want to make sure thatthe ball fields are elevated sothat when flooding does occurthat the ball fields will beimpacted less.THE CITY INSISTS THESEWILL BE RECREATIONALBALLFIELDS AND NOT FORCOMPETITIVE USE ANDTHEY"LL STUDY THELIGHTING,ENVIRONMENTAL, ANDTRAFFIC IMPACTS ONCETHEY GET THE FUNDINGAPPROVED AND MOVE ONTO THE DESIGN PHASE.Alysen Abel, Public WorksDirectorfor ParkvilleWe want to provide acommunity ball field for thepeople that use our parks.REPORTING IN PARKVILLENICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.THE CITY SAYS IT WILLINVOLVE THE COMMUNITYIN THE DESIGN PHASE.IT HOPES TO START THEPROJ