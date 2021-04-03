KEENELAND RE-OPENS

Spring meet at keeneland.

Abc 36's danielle saitta is 'live' at the track with the sights and sounds.

Danielle Saitta at Keeneland

Just take a look at where i'm standing now i've had this view all afternoon.

After the races were canceled last year people tell me they couldn't wait to come back and enjoy one of the state's grandest events of the year race-goers placed their bets and dressed up for opening daya long awaited event for lots of people who had to miss it last year.

In accordance with covid protocols people sat in chairs in the stands and kept their masks on while enjoying the races.

Some even getting an up close encounter with some of the horses.

Hundreds came out here today with family and friends some saying the event made them feel like life is returning to normal.

Races will take place here Wednesday through Sunday until April 23rd, with the exception of this Sunday - no racing because of Easter.

Danielle Saitta, ABC 36