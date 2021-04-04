Police standoff ends with fake gun arrest

Police said possession of replica guns is becoming a bigger and bigger problem in Redding these days.

From breaking news -- a police standoff in redding ends with a man arrested for having a fake gun -- we've got the latest from police there plus -- an early morning gas leak in paradise -- what officials say caused it to leak and -- 100 million vaccines administered throughout the country -- but health experts say cases are still rising sat 6:30 open breaking news -- a standoff in redding ended with a man in handcuffs after police say he was holding a fake gun.

This is where the standoff took place -- on placer st and pleasant st.

Near the chevron gas station there.

Police say the initial call came in as an armed man -- so police treated it as if the gun was real.

Police were shouting commands at the suspect until he ultimately came out and was arrested.

We received a call of a male subject standing in the road away brandishing what appeared to be a handgun at passing vehicles and pedestrians.

When we arrived on scene we contacted the male who we believed to be suspecting of possessing a gun.

He was non- compliant with our directives.

Officers could actually see what appeared to be a handgun in his pant's pocket.

And so after negotiating with him for an extended period of time we were able to safely take him into custody.

We just got word from redding police that they have identified the suspect as ronald turner of redding.

The 32- year-old was arrested for using a fake gun without any orange markings or symbols to let officers know it was a fake -- and for using it in a threatening way -- police say turner also had a controlled substance.

He was also booked for delaying and resisting arrest.

A man was arrested for having a replica gun.

Anthony cloyd you see there in the photo was with a backpack that had the replica -- and a collapsible baton.

Police say they recognized cloyd for having a warrant and searched him.

They say the replica had no markings on it to help police figure out if it was fake or not cloyd was arrested for his outstanding warrants, possession of burglary tools, and