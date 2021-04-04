Indiana reports 1,159 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 124 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The indiana department of health announced today that 1- thousand-159 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.the new total of indiana residents now know to have had the novel coronavirus is now at 689-thousand-965.as of today, 12-thousand-667 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 123 new covid cases and two deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 4 new cases.

Allen county reporting 76 new cases and one death.

Huntington with 4 cases.

Noble with 8 cases and one death to report.

5 in steuben.

And 11 in wells.

Over in ohio, van wert reporting 7 news case and paulding is reporting 2.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

46-thousand-63 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

25-thousand- 869 are now fully vaccinated.