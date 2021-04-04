Activists rally against hate groups in response to KKK activity in Auburn

When the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition heard that the Klan might be organizing in Auburn, they set up a rally and food drive in front of the DeKalb County courthouse.

An activist who goes by bravo delta lima says he was surprised when the ku klux klan showed up on his doorstep.

Bdl: "it just went from completely quiet and nice, and then suddenly i wake up, there's kkk recruitment material literally sitting on my front porch."when the indiana mutual aid coalition heard that the klan might be organizing in auburn, they set up a rally and food drive in front of the dekalb county courthouse.more than 100 people showed up, including haley, one of many who didn't want to fully identify themselves for fear of retaliation.haley: "i was worried that nobody would show up, and the amount of people that have showed up has really filled my heart today."

Standup: imac says this rally isn't in protest of anything.

Their goal is to get groups of people together against hate and send a message to the auburn community.bdl: "i don't know how many people are in the klan.

I don't want to find out.

But i know that by networking and reaching out, our presence is a lot stronger.

It's going to be a lot stronger.

We have a lot more safety with that amount of people."imac supporters came from across the midwest.

One woman says she's a member of the black panthers in ohio.

Phoenix: "i stand behind people that stand behind us.

Everybody should be united because we're all in this together."a man who goes by the name crow drove four hours to act as security.

He says there will always be people to counter the kkk wherever they show up.crow: "it's wonderful to see all these outside communities coming to this one and helping them out, and i'm pretty sure that if these folks were called to do it, they would do the same."in auburn, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Imac had their own security team at the courthouse this afternoon, and no hate groups visibly confronted the activists