Valley Brook Motel stabbing

New Hartford police investigate stabbing at local motel.

The valley brook motel on seneca turnpike.

They tell us just before two this afternoon... a person was assaulted and stabbed.

The victim was rushed to st.

Luke's hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The suspect was found at the motel.

Police say 44-year- old dylan cromp is a resident at the motel.

They say he had verbal dispute with the person he eventaully stabbed.

Cromp is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

