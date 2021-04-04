Valley Brook Motel stabbing
New Hartford police investigate stabbing at local motel.
The valley brook motel on seneca turnpike.
They tell us just before two this afternoon... a person was assaulted and stabbed.
The victim was rushed to st.
Luke's hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The suspect was found at the motel.
Police say 44-year- old dylan cromp is a resident at the motel.
They say he had verbal dispute with the person he eventaully stabbed.
Cromp is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
