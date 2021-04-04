Hometown Police Officer Dies After Being Hit By Car While On Duty

A police officer in southwest suburban Hometown was killed early Saturday morning when a driver plowed into him as he investigated a traffic crash early Saturday morning.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
A police officer in southwest suburban Hometown was killed early Saturday morning when a driver plowed into him as he investigated a traffic crash early Saturday morning.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
A man has been arrested after assaulting an off-duty Casa Grande police officer in a Lowe's parking lot Sunday afternoon.
More than a hundred people gathered outside Rocky Mountain Christian Church over the weekend, to pay respects to Boulder police..