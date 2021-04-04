‘Faced discrimination…’: First transgender candidate pulls out of Kerala polls

Anannyah Kumari Alex, the first transgender candidate to fight the Kerala Assembly polls, backed out of the contest as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) nominee alleged she was facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from her own party.

"I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party.

They are trying to play with me to get more publicity,” said Alex.

"They compelled me to talk bad things against PK Kunhalikutty and the present government.

They were also compelled me to wear a 'pardah' or a 'burkha' at campaigning time,” she added.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

