Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, April 4, 2021

Reason for Easter: Man dressed as Jesus hauls cross through Louisville

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Reason for Easter: Man dressed as Jesus hauls cross through Louisville
Reason for Easter: Man dressed as Jesus hauls cross through Louisville

Brandon Woods of Louisville wanted to remind people of what Easter is truly about; the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He dressed as Jesus and carried a cross, trudging across the town of Louisville on Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.

In the spirit of easter, a man dressed as jesus and carried a cross across town on frday, symbolizing jesus as he carried his cross up the hill to calvary to be crucified.

Brandon woods of louisville dressed up on friday with a robe covered in "blood", and hauled a wooden cross over his shoulder as he walked up and down the streets of louisville.

People stopped to take pictures and video of woods as he trudged by, a viewer sent in this video.

On good friday, jesus was crucified.

Easter is the third day after the crucifiction, the day people celebrate his resurrection and victory over death, a message of hope for all

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like