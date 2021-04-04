Reason for Easter: Man dressed as Jesus hauls cross through Louisville

He dressed as Jesus and carried a cross, trudging across the town of Louisville on Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.

Brandon Woods of Louisville wanted to remind people of what Easter is truly about; the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Brandon woods of louisville dressed up on friday with a robe covered in "blood", and hauled a wooden cross over his shoulder as he walked up and down the streets of louisville.

People stopped to take pictures and video of woods as he trudged by, a viewer sent in this video.

On good friday, jesus was crucified.

Easter is the third day after the crucifiction, the day people celebrate his resurrection and victory over death, a message of hope for all