All Star Game

The team plays in the regional final each year the minnesota girls basketball coaches association holds its annual allstar game

highlighting the top seniors in the state.

20 series was cancelld due to covid

19

th back this year with the same mission.

After a one year hiatus

"*a all?

" returns in 2021.

"we're just so excited to celebrate them one more time."

Emileana graupmann is the co chair of the series.

She said there will be some changes this year

a limited attenda change in venue

"* and no banquet.

Although it will look different

the goal is the same

to highlight state's best basketball players.

"it's just that chance to celebrate them, for them to put on that high school uniform one more time and have their parents get to watch and coaches and friends and family."

the all

"*star series showcases the best seniors in the gopher state.

Some of those athletes you've seen here on kimt news 3

like mayo's anna miller

"*?

d blooming prairies' megan oswald

"*?

two players representing southeastern minnesota.

"i'm really grateful for the opportunity, i'm from a small school so it's a really big deal for me.

It just means that my teammates are helping me get there and just reach a goal of mine that i've wanted to do."

For one final time

osw will put on a blooming prairie jersey

a place that he turn her into the athlete she is today.

"flower power and all i'm pretty excited.

It's kind of like the end of an era i'll be going to college basketball but there's a lot of people that supported me in blooming so i'm proud to support them."

As these seniors take the floor for one final time as high schoolers

graupmann says it prov a bit of closure as one chapter of their lives ends.

"when you look at it, most teams unless you win a state championship, the last time you wore that jersey it was in a loss.

Most teams end up losing at the end of the season so this just gives them the series will be held at the academy