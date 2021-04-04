‘Back in action soon’: Actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19.

Akshay took to social media to announce it to his fans.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19.

Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.

I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.

Back in action very soon,” wrote Akshay on Twitter.

The actor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the disease.

Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others had tested positive.

