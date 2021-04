India reports 93,249 new COVID infections

COVID-19 cases are on uphill in India as the country reported 93,249 new infections in the last 24 hours, making it the highest figure of 2021.

Total COVID caseload of India stood at 1,24,85,509, with 6,91,597 active cases.

513 deaths were reported due to the virus which took the death toll to 1,64,623.

Vaccination drive is underway across country, so far 7,59,79,651 doses of COVID vaccine jabs have been given to beneficiaries.