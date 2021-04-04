Chhattisgarh: 20 bodies discovered after deadly encounter with Naxals| Oneindia News

As many as 15 bodies were found on Sunday from the site of the gunfight that broke out between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's conduct at a poling booth in Nandigram last week is under scanner, as the Election Commission has dismissing her allegations of disruption of polling at the booth and is set to probe her poll code violation.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Election Commission of India.

