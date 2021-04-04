India celebrates Easter festival commemorating resurrection of Jesus Christ

As the Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, devotees in several parts of the country offered prayers on the occasion.

Devotees offered Easter prayers at Ranchi's St.

Mary's Cathedral.

Amid the pandemic, people were seen wearing masks and following social distancing norms. Moreover, several churches in the country have restricted the celebrations in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

Delhi and Mumbai maintained minimal inflow of devotees in churches due to the pandemic.