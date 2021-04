PM Modi reviews COVID situation as daily cases near 1 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 04 chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program.

All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul attended the meeting.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,59,79,651 doses have been administered across the country till now.