India records over 93,000 cases in 24 hours, highest since mid-september| Oneindia News

India has breached another grim milestone in Coronavirus cases as the country recorded 93,249 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Sunday, exceeding Saturday’s six-month-high figure of 89,129 new cases.

India’s daily tally is now the highest in the world, having surpassed the United States of America 70,569 and Brazil 70,238.

India’s cumulative Covid case tally is 1.24 crores.

