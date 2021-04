COVID: 'BCCI taken all precautions for IPL' says Rajeev Shukla

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken all precautions for upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and has kept six venues for the tournament.

"COVID-19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL.

Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased.

The tournament will go on without any audience," said Vice President Shukla.