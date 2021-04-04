Days after PM Modi's trip, Indian soldiers in Bangladesh for military exercise

An Indian Army contingent reached Bangladesh for a multinational military exercise.

Indian soldiers were greeted with flowers and salutes upon arrival in Dhaka.

The Shantir Ogroshena (Frontrunners of Peace) 2021 exercise will be held between April 4 and 12, and includes soldiers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Military observers from USA, UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Singapore will also be in attendance.

The military exercise comes days after PM Modi's visit to the nation.

