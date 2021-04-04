Maharashtra imposes complete lockdown on weekends to control the Covid spike | Oneindia News

Amid increasing number of fresh infections, Central team to visit 10 states, Maharashtra imposes complete lockdown on weekends.

Officials say, 400 Maoists attacked from three sides, suspect attack to be pre planned.

PM Modi to start negotiations for broad-based trade and investment in the India-EU summit on May 8.

Election Commission denies CM Mamata Banerjee’s claims, warns of action.

Centre sends two Choppers to control the raging forest fire.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#ChhattisgarhEncounter #NaxalEncounter #SukmaEncounter