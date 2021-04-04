This TikTok Doctor Has Smart Tips For Setting Healthy Boundaries With Parents

Growing up, it's a given our parents will set rules around curfew, chores, and routines.

But as we grow into adulthood and become more independent, it's reasonable to want to establish some healthy space.

In general, boundaries are important to maintaining healthy relationships, and they can even make you feel more confident, less anxious, and less resentful.

Establishing this necessary space can be tricky; it may require having hard conversations and some tough love.

On this week's episode of How 2 Deal, the brilliant Dr. Patrice Berry (you might recognize her from TikTok!) has some simple tips for establishing - and maintaining - that healthy distance.

Tune in, let Dr. Berry's wise words wash over you, and don't forget to leave us a comment letting us know what you'd like to see next on How 2 Deal.