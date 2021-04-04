Families Participate In Easter Egg Hunt

Meanwhile in henderson---the community is kicking off easter festivities in a creative way... the first assembly of god held an easter egg hunt earlier today.... a helicopter dropping more than fifteen- thousand eggs for those who came out... organizers say there were two different egg drops---based on age groups... "we're just wanting to celebrate the fact that jesus rose from the dead.

Easter weekend, resurrection weekend.

We're just excited to celebrate that with our community and with our church family."

Today's egg hunt also had food trucks--- prizes for kids--- and photo