Rep. Matt Gaetz wanted to be a political celebrity. Now what?

Abigail Tracy says the GOP’s lawmaker’s refrain was “stage craft is state craft,” and “he really viewed the idea of being on the airwaves as being more important than being on the House floor to a degree.” But now, with Gaetz under investigation, he is off TV, and Fox is rebuffing any talk of hiring him.

“If he’s dead to Fox, he’s dead politically,” David Zurawik says.