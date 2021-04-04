Mass brawls break out in Edinburgh park on Easter Sunday

Mass brawls broke out among groups of young people in an Edinburgh park, with the police federation saying an officer was injured in the violence.Hundreds gathered in the Meadows on Saturday afternoon as the city enjoyed warm weather and the stay-at-home order came to an end.Footage shared on social media showed groups of young men fighting each other, with one being struck by a bottle.
'Mass brawls' break out in Edinburgh Meadows as officer reportedly injured
Two men were assaulted yesterday as massive groups of revellers showed up at to enjoy the sun
Daily Record