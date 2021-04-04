Greenwood adding another dimension to his game: Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was as delighted by Manchester United’s character against Brighton as the manner of Mason Greenwood’s scrappy winner as the teenager showed “another dimension to his game”.The Red Devils’ first Premier League match in three weeks got off to a poor start as Danny Welbeck scored an early opener against his former club.United were lucky not to be further behind at the break as Brighton eyed a first ever victory at Old Trafford.