Annual plant sale returns at the Chico State University Farm

Signs of spring appeared at the Chico State University Farm this weekend.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher shows us what was in the works at this year's plant sale.

Carmela karcher: "from flowers to trees, it's all here at chico's university farm for their annual plant sale."

The spring gardening season is coming up and chico state is ready with all your plant needs.

And this year is different than years past.

Already half of the plants the farm gathered have already sold out.

And after not being able to host the annual event last year& university farm staff member matt housley was more than ready to get his hands back in the soil.

Matt housley/university farm staff: "this is the most people we have ever had out here and it was&we must've had 150-200 people on friday and even more yesterday.

It's great to see the community coming out to check out what we have out here."

Carmela karcher: "when you purchase one of these plants, the money will go straight to the students working on the farm."

Without these students&matt says it would be close to impossible to get this event going.

Matt housley: "if we didn't have students out here, half of the stuff wouldn't get done.

Students are coming back and we are planning on doing labs in the fall.

It's great to see students coming back because for a while there, it was a little sad that we didn't have students out here."

And better yet& most of the plants here were grown at the university farm greenhouses.

So not only will your garden look fresh with new plants&it's a great way to get outdoors.

Lauren housley/visited farm: "i think we are just really glad to be back.

Since we couldn't have it last year really, it's always just fun to get out this time of year and be out in the sun.

We are really just glad to have things get back to normal a little bit.

Even if we have to wear masks, it's okay."

Carmela karcher: "now if you couldn't make it this weekend, don't worry.

The sale the sale is open to the public every friday& every friday& saturday and sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

For more information on the sale&just head to our website at action news now dot com.