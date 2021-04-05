Top 10 Creepiest Voices in Horror Movies

These creepy voices still keep us up at night!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the unforgettable voices in horror films that made us shiver.
These creepy voices still keep us up at night!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the unforgettable voices in horror films that made us shiver.
These creepy voices still keep us up at night!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the unforgettable voices in horror films that made us shiver.
Our countdown includes “The Babadook”, "Saw", "The Shining", and more!
These movie villains aren't indestructible, but it sure seems like it! For this list, we’ll be looking at horror baddies that..
These special effects are scary. Scary bad, that is. For this list, we’ll be looking at special effects from popular horror..