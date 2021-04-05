Indiana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 96 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

3 the indiana department of health announced today that an additional 952 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 690-thousand-910.

As of today, 12,667 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 84 new covid cases and two deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 1 new case.

Allen county reporting 64 new cases.

Dekalb reporting one new case.

Huntington with 3 cases.

Noble with 5 cases.

7 in steuben.

And 3 in wells.

Over in ohio, they are not currently reporting case update at this time.to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus coverage, visit our website at w-f-f-t dot com.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

are now fully vaccinated.