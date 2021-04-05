Police attacked with fire bombs in Northern Ireland

Was killed in the crash.

Today was the first time people were able to gather in person for easter since 2019.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall shows us how people at a rochester church observed the holiday.

+ the room i'm in might be empty right now but just seconds ago it was filled with screaming children and excited parents as they got to show off their easter eggs and gather together for the first time on this holiday in two years.

Children couldn't hold their excitement as they collected easter eggs at emmanuel baptist church in rochester on this warm easter sunday.

It was a special time for them as the congregation got to celebrate the holiday in person for the first time since before the pandemic began.

We consider a worship to be essential for us and the terminology of this day, it's very important for us to gather together as the body of christ, believers together, to worship him and gather together to sing praises to his name.

Although churchgoers worshipped in person today ?

"* mask wearing and social distancing were still required.

Some congregants tell me the joy of being in church on the holiday again.

It really was amazing thinking back to last year when we were just beginning to figure out how to broadcast remotely and so it was exciting seeing so many people being able to participate today.

I think it's fantastic.

It's about time after this year's easter, churchgoers are hoping to gather together in person again here at emmanuel baptist church for future holidays.