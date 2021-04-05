UP CM Yogi announces ex-gratia for kin of jawan killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, who lost his life in the Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, who lost his life in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh," Rishikesh Upadhyay, Ayodhya Mayor said.

He said it has been decided that a road in the district will be named after the slain soldier.

Over 20 soldiers lost their lives in the encounter with Maoists on April 3.

Security personnel got trapped in 'U-Shaped' Maoist ambush.

