2021 AVALON TRD, DRESSED UP BUT DISAPPOINTING

Toyota thinks the Avalon TRD can and Bumper2Bumpertv disagrees.

Can a full size sedan properly claim a space as a performance vehicle without something special under the hood?

THERE ARE TIMES WHEN WHAT SEEMS TO BE A GOOD MARKETING IDEA COMES UP SHORT.

FOR THE TOYOTA BRAND WHICH HAS BEEN VERY SUCCESSFUL WITH NAMEPLATES AND MODELS THE RECKONING APPEARS TO HAVE COME WITH THE AVALON TRD.

FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW, TRD IS CORPORATE SPEAK FOR TOYOTA RACING DEVELOPMENT.

IT HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY USED IN THE BRAND’S LIGHT DUTY TRUCK SERIES FOR OFF ROAD RACING LIKE THE BAJA RUN.

BUT WE HAVE TO ADMIT BEING DISAPPOINTED WHEN IT WAS APPLIED TO THE AVALON.

THIS IS A FULL-SIZED SEDAN THAT SNEAKS INTO THE PREMIUM OR NEAR LUXURY SEGMENT FOR ITS FINISHES AND CREATE COMFORTS.

IT ISN’T CONFIGURED TO BE A PERFORMANCE VEHICLE, AT LEAST NOT AT THIS TIME.

THE TRD VERSION OF THE AVALON FEATURES HIGHLY STYLED 18 INCH WHEELS WITH RED CALIPERS…CAT BACK DUAL EXHAUSTS AND A REAR SPOILER.THE ENGINEERS EVEN TWEAKED THE SUSPENSION FOR MORE AGGRESSIVE DRIVING.

BUT THE DISAPPOINTMENT FOR US IS WITH THE DRIVE TRAIN.

THE ENGINE IS A 3.5 LITER V6 WHICH CRANKS OUT 301 HORSEPOWER.

AND 267 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THIS IS THE SAME ENGINE USED IN ANY OTHER TRIM LEVEL OF THE AVALON.

WE ARE DISAPPOINTED THAT THE PERFORMANCE BUFFS AT TOYOTA DIDN’T COME UP WITH A WAY TO MAKE IT MORE AGGRESSIVE.

THE TRD VERSION USES AN 8 SPEED FRONT WHEEL DRIVE TRANSMISSION SET UP, AGAIN A PLACE WHERE SOME ENHANCEMENTS COULD MATCH THE PERSONA OF THE BRANDING.

NOW DON’T GET US WRONG, TOYOTA MAKES A VERY RESPECTABLE VEHICLE IN THE AVALON.

THE DRIVER AND PASSENGERS ENJOY PLENTY OF SPACE AND THE RIDE IS WELL ABOVE AVERAGE.

IT IS OF COURSE OUTFITTED WITH THE TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SUITE OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHCNOLOGY.

ALL OF THAT AND A WORLD-RENOWNED BUILD QUALTIY MAKE IT SOMETHING THAT WILL RUN PRETTY MUCH TROUBLE FREE FOR MANY YEARS.

HOWEVER, PUTTING THE TRD TRIM LEVEL ON A VEHICLE JUST BECAUSE YOU CAN IS SOMETHING THAT SHOULD BE RECONSIDERED GOING FORWARD.

I’M GREG MORRISON.