Max Sunday Sports block

The madness of march never seems to stop even in april -- if you're still in disbelief about last night ucla gonzaga game -- you might not be ready for the end of the women's national championship.

Over in san antonio it's the wildcats and the cardinal with the trophy on the line -- arizona and stanford had been trading punches all game long with stanford leading for most of the game...the wildcats clawed back behind an amazing performance from air-ee mcdonald -- she had a game high 22 points getting the wildcat fans out of their seats..

A late shot clock violations gives arizona possession -- and down one the ball would find mcdonald again with just six seconds left ... trapped in triple coverage she'd heave up a prayer but it doesn't fall and stanford is champions for the first time since 1992... tomorrow the men's title is on the line...as we mentioned last night -- baylor had no problem getting past houston -- but the zags had their hand fulls with the bruins in an instant classic .

Now that we can show you the highlights -- here are the plays that led to one of the best moments in tournament history... right off the bat what looks like an easy ucla dunk is sent back by jalen suggs who then dishes timmy the perfect pass for the slam to grab a late lead...now tied at 81 with single digits on the clock -- ucla juzang makes a move for the hoop -- timmy takes the charge and its off to overtime...final second of the bonus -- juzang misses the floater but sinks the second attempt to tie it at 90 -- but jalen suggs says game over -- a game winning buzzer beating three pointer from the logo keeps the perfect season alive and sends the zags to the title game... and staying on the hardwood -- this afternoon hattons ridge harrison took part in the american family insurance high school dunk contest -- harrison pulled out some showy moves but did seem to have a bit of trouble actually getting the ball past the rim -- missing all four attempts in the second round... and one month from today -- the rocket city trash pandas will finally play baseball.

The teams first ever game is scheduled for may 4th against the chattanooga lookouts...their first few games will be on the road before they play in front of the home crowd at toyota field on may 11th.