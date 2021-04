Tamil Nadu elections: DMK candidate P Abdul Samad displays cooking skills | Oneindia News

As Tamil Nadu assembly elections near, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Manaparai, P Abdul Samad is giving push to the party’s campaign.

He made ‘muruku’ with locals.

Tamil Nadu elections will be held in single-phase on April 06 and counting of votes will be done on May 02.

#TamilNaduElection2021 #DMK #TamilNaduPolls